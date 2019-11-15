BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 64.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 278.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $227,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert W. Martin bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 220,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,950,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “reduce” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. CL King lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

THO stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $71.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

