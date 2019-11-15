BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $4,951,595.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Phd Link sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $2,266,078.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,019.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,231 shares of company stock worth $34,483,374 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.89.

NYSE:EW opened at $240.56 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $139.64 and a fifty-two week high of $242.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

