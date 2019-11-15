Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €112.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.25% from the stock’s previous close.

BC8 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €94.88 ($110.32).

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €118.20 ($137.44) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €96.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €97.04. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a 12 month high of €110.80 ($128.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

