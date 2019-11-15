BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $19.26 on Monday. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.