BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRBR. Barclays started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BRBR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.26. 314,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,655. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.