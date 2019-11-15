Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading Down 10%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX)’s stock price fell 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36, 246,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 528,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Jeffery Ptolemy sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$55,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,436.

About Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

