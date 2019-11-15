Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,700 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 311.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 164.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $157,000.

Shares of KBE opened at $45.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $46.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

