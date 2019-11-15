Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 137,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $51.73 and a 1-year high of $56.22.

