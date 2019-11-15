Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $262,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,836,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,514,000 after buying an additional 62,409 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,695,000 after acquiring an additional 59,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,423,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,410,000 after acquiring an additional 580,140 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,372,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $346,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,820 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,977. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.58. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

