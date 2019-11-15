Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $170,000 in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 849,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,779,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 359,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $7,842,110.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

FSLY opened at $20.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07. Fastly Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on Fastly and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.