Berenberg Bank Downgrades RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNMBY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47. RHEINMETALL/ADR has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

RHEINMETALL/ADR Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

