BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Steven A. Lisi Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $49,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,590.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BeyondAirInc . stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. 25,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of -0.29. BeyondAirInc . has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

