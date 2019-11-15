BF-B (NASDAQ:BF-B) Lowered to “Sell” at Cfra

BF-B (NASDAQ:BF-B) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FinViz reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners cut BF-B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut BF-B from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. BF-B currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

BF-B stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.81. 70,793 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96.

About BF-B

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskey, vodka, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueur. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Korbel, Woodford Reserve, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Early Times, Old Forester, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Coopers' Craft, Collingwood, and Slane Irish brands.

