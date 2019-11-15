BiblePay Hits Market Capitalization of $452,431.00 (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. BiblePay has a total market capitalization of $452,431.00 and approximately $4,591.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BiblePay has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, C-CEX and CoinExchange.

BiblePay Coin Profile

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,839,625,496 coins. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org.

BiblePay Coin Trading

BiblePay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, C-CEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

