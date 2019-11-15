BidaskClub Lowers Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) to Hold

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVID. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

AVID stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.33 million, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 24.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 91.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 109,138 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 160.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 92,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

