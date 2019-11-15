BidiPass (BDP) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.96 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00043413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.92 or 0.07128426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001421 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00017521 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,314,499 tokens. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass.

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

