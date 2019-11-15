Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Shares Down 0.9%

Bigblu Broadband PLC (LON:BBB) shares fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 109.01 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44), 5,484 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.45).

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Bigblu Broadband in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 million and a PE ratio of -7.37.

In other news, insider Francis (Frank) Vincent Waters purchased 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £10,120 ($13,223.57). Also, insider Michael Tobin purchased 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £10,018.08 ($13,090.40). Insiders have bought a total of 27,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,808 over the last ninety days.

Bigblu Broadband Company Profile (LON:BBB)

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers rural, last-mile, and emergency communication services via satellite, wireless, and associated technologies; and fiber alternatives.

