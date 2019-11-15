BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the September 30th total of 27,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:BHTG opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. BioHiTech Global has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 230.53% and a negative return on equity of 267.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHTG shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on BioHiTech Global in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of BioHiTech Global in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

In other BioHiTech Global news, Director James D. Chambers bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $30,430.00. Insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $42,486 in the last three months. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in BioHiTech Global in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BioHiTech Global in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioHiTech Global by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.