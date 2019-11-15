BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biolaw Technology, Inc. is the world’s leading dental laser company, is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets lasers and related products focused on technologies that advance the practice of dentistry and medicine. The Company’s products incorporate patented and patent pending technologies designed to provide clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE’s principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. Other products under development address ophthalmology and other medical and consumer markets. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Shares of BIOL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.55. 1,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,552. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.87.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a negative return on equity of 223.76%. On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other BIOLASE news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg purchased 17,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $999,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 487.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 958,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.50% of BIOLASE worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

