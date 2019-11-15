BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Shares Down 2.2%

BioMerieux SA (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) shares traded down 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $81.40 and last traded at $81.40, 404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $83.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMerieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get BioMerieux alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.49.

About BioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

bioMérieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that involves culturing biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as measures the specific biomarkers of various pathologies, such as metabolic, hormonal, infectious, etc.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMerieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMerieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.