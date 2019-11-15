Bitcloud Trading Down 45.2% Over Last Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 45.2% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $21,372.00 and $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 31,496,500 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

