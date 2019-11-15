Blacer Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00748687 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029601 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002091 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003697 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

