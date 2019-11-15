BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,888,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of NCR worth $338,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 998.9% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 303.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NCR from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark set a $40.00 price target on shares of NCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NCR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $512,044.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ncr Holdco L.P. Blackstone sold 9,129,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $299,006,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,175,687 shares of company stock worth $300,453,197. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.62. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 79.96%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.