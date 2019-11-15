BlackRock Inc. Buys 509,214 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,535,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509,214 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of Myriad Genetics worth $348,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.04.

In other news, Director John T. Henderson bought 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $123,165.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,721.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MYGN opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.34 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

