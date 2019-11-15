BlackRock Inc. Buys 51,091 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,715,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,091 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $366,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMG. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $20,209,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 615.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after acquiring an additional 192,368 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $18,124,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $16,100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,396,000 after acquiring an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total transaction of $269,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $106.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.82. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $497.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

