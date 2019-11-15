BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,183,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Brady worth $354,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brady by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $55.07 on Friday. Brady Corp has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Brady from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Brady has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In related news, CEO J Michael Nauman sold 3,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $206,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,365,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $570,185.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,501. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

