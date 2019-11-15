BlackRock Inc. Has $332.94 Million Stock Holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,891,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 155,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $332,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBS. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $311.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.16 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,509 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $84,685.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,082 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $166,890.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,009.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.