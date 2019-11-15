BlackRock Inc. Has $360.67 Million Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,150,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of CVB Financial worth $360,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 37,176 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 330,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 116,604 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,051,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,735,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $21.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $349,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.