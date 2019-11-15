Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.40

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.40 and traded as low as $13.38. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd shares last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 99,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

