BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc (LON:BRWM) Announces GBX 4 Dividend

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc (LON:BRWM) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust stock opened at GBX 339.59 ($4.44) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.26 million and a P/E ratio of 24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 338.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 334.16. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 3.79 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 388.25 ($5.07).

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

