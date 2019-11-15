Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Blucora reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. Blucora had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research set a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $1,150,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,467 shares in the company, valued at $14,934,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 47.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 63.5% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 208,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 81,051 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 27.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the second quarter valued at $309,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. 11,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,387. Blucora has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $978.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

