Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCOR. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Blucora from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research set a $36.00 target price on shares of Blucora and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 32,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57. Blucora has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $978.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Blucora had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blucora news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $1,150,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,934,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,103,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,722,000 after buying an additional 192,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,353,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,733,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,010,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 789,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

