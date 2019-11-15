Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on APRN. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.47.

Blue Apron stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $95.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.07. Blue Apron has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.92 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Apron news, insider Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $33,372.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,409 shares of company stock valued at $60,040 over the last 90 days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the second quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 31.0% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 636,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

