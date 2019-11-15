B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target Lowered to GBX 410 at Jefferies Financial Group

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 429 ($5.61) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 427.23 ($5.58).

Shares of LON:BME traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 377.80 ($4.94). 3,158,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 402.50 ($5.26). The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 372.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 362.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

