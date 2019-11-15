BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Cardinal Resources (OTCMKTS:CRDNF)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cardinal Resources (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cardinal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Cardinal Resources alerts:

CRDNF traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.24. 3,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,255. Cardinal Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.

About Cardinal Resources

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's principal project is Namdini Gold project located in the Bolgatanga region. Cardinal Resources Limited is based in West Perth, Australia.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.