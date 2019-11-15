Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the lowest is $1.54. Boeing posted earnings of $5.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $20.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.85 to $25.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $460.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.30.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $367.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.89 and a 200-day moving average of $358.12. The stock has a market cap of $204.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 39,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,933,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,517 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.6% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 29.8% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 12,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

