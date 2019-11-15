Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) Insider Purchases £26,800 in Stock

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) insider Simon Stilwell bought 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £26,800 ($35,018.95).

Shares of Bonhill Group stock opened at GBX 38 ($0.50) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.61. Bonhill Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 94 ($1.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Get Bonhill Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Bonhill Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BONH. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Bonhill Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 71 ($0.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Bonhill Group Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and events company in the United Kingdom. The company's services include running digital advertising campaigns through its digital media platforms, demand generation solutions that generate qualified sales leads, bespoke content marketing programs, and intelligence-driven research reports.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Bonhill Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonhill Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.