Bonpay (BON) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,847.00

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Bonpay has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Bonpay has a market cap of $86,538.00 and approximately $1,847.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonpay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00241081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.01457900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00035592 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00142755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bonpay Profile

Bonpay’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com.

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

