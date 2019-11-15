Boston Advisors LLC Buys 22,571 Shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Vericel worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 86.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 778,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 361,636 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Vericel by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 718,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after buying an additional 169,999 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Vericel by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 446,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 214,754 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,655,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vericel alerts:

VCEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vericel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $18.54 on Friday. Vericel Corp has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of $855.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.43 and a beta of 2.66.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Corp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $278,820.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 58,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.