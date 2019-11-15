Boston Advisors LLC Grows Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PTC Therapeutics worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2,347.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

PTCT opened at $42.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.88. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

