Boston Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PINC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,463,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Premier by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,468,000 after buying an additional 557,604 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,166,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,834,000 after buying an additional 546,200 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34. Premier Inc has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $84,619.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $515,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,315 shares of company stock valued at $416,586 over the last three months. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

