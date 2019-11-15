Boston Advisors LLC Has $977,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Boston Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 18.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,645,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after buying an additional 258,916 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 8.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 64.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $11.89 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.