Boston Advisors LLC Sells 625 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Boston Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 19.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 19.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,069.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.

NYSE WAL opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,400. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

