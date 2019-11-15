Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Cut to Sector Perform at AltaCorp Capital

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) was downgraded by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$572.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$558.56 million.

