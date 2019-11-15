BP plc (NYSE:BP) Stake Boosted by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,959 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 3.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 173,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 2.6% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in shares of BP by 3.1% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BP by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in BP by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 9,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $38.98 on Friday. BP plc has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of BP from $570.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank cut their price objective on shares of BP from $620.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BP from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.43.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

