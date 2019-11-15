Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.13 ($58.28).

BNR traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €48.03 ($55.85). 382,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($65.41). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.29.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

