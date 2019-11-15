BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBIO. Leerink Swann started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Svb Leerink started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.13.

NASDAQ BBIO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.27. 13,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,431. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $32.94.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,274,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,394,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,331,000. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

