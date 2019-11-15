British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

BTI stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

