Brokerages Anticipate Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.27. Cypress Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cypress Semiconductor.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $574.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CY. ValuEngine downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 21,003 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $489,579.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,432.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $585,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,208.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,411,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 67,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 105,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 73.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.44. 3,621,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,725,905. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.82. Cypress Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

