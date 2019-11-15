Brokerages Expect Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Camtek posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Camtek had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. 107,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,815. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26. Camtek has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.63.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.